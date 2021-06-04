Analyzing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Generation Hemp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.66 -$1.89 million N/A N/A Generation Hemp $90,000.00 403.41 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BSQUARE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BSQUARE and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.63% -27.03% -10.74% Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.18, meaning that its share price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BSQUARE beats Generation Hemp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute critical data, and facilitate distributed control and decision making. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

