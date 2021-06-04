Analyzing Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quidel and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 50.91% 92.33% 63.88% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quidel and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $1.66 billion 2.76 $810.29 million $19.55 5.52 Lucira Health $270,000.00 770.03 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.35

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quidel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quidel and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 1 0 3 0 2.50 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Quidel currently has a consensus target price of $182.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.46%. Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.98%. Given Quidel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Summary

Quidel beats Lucira Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, it offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, the company provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Virena, a wireless cellular data management and surveillance system The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

