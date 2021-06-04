Analyzing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Obsidian Energy and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Genel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 0.72 -$576.07 million N/A N/A Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.28 -$416.90 million $0.42 4.48

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -0.14% -0.13% -0.04% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genel Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The pre-production segment holds interest in Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. The company has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 69 and 117 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

