Analyzing Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) & QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sumo Logic and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 QAD 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 60.10%. QAD has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than QAD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A QAD 3.59% 7.78% 3.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumo Logic and QAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million 9.46 -$80.30 million ($1.51) -12.36 QAD $307.86 million 4.94 $11.06 million $0.55 133.40

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QAD beats Sumo Logic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions. It also provides integrated supplier management software products that include supplier portal, precision global trade transportation execution, supplier management, and sourcing services; and connected supply chain software products that comprise supply chain and digital supply chain planning solutions. In addition, the company offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical development, and integration. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. The company serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

