Ann Mather Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,404.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,303.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

