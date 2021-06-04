Antonio J. Pietri Sells 48,030 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $135.61 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

