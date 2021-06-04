Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.45

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 1879714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

