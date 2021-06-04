Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.