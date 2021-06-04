Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1,040.8% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 390.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 563,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,565,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $924,140,000 after purchasing an additional 499,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

