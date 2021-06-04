Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.97

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 14020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

