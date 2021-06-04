Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins Sells 10,990 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ACA opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.46.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
