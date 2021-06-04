Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins Sells 10,990 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACA opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

