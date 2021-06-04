Argus Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $150.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by Argus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.