Arthedge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,200 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 4.4% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $23.73 on Friday, hitting $294.88. 65,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

