Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,241,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,201 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $84,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

