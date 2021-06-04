Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $78,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $331.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.39. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,182.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

