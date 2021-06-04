Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,257,426 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,257,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.32 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.79 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.