Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 17,117 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,117 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Sysco worth $62,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -160.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

