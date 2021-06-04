Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 748,968 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gentex were worth $96,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

