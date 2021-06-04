Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Omnicom Group worth $74,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

