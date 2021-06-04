Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of ASAN opened at $36.79 on Friday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
