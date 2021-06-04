Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of ASAN opened at $36.79 on Friday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

