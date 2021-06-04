ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

