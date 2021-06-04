Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 27,165 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,819. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

