Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 702.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Corning by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

