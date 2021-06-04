Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

