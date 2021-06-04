ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

ASC stock opened at GBX 4,851 ($63.38) on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,911.23 ($38.04) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

