AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,858.67 ($115.74).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,973 ($104.17) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £104.67 billion and a PE ratio of 37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,621.26.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

