Aterian’s (ATER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATER. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Aterian stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $511.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 4.22.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

