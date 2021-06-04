Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s share price rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 1,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 347,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.74 million and a P/E ratio of -11.81.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 358.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,474,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

