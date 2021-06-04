Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Atos stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 25,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,100. Atos has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

