Atria Investments LLC Acquires 15,384 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

