Atria Investments LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 207.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,740 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $274,407,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 611,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after buying an additional 579,864 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $104,881,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.