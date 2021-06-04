Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $675.64 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.