Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 242,207 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.65 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54.

