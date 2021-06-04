AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $100.98 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.06.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 586,544 shares of company stock worth $60,370,410. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

