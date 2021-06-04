AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,636.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1,700.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AZO stock opened at $1,392.20 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

