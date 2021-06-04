Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $568,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $103.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

