Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $661,000 in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,879,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.42 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40.

