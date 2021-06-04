Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.51 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

