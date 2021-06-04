Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.