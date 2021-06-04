Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $33.58 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.