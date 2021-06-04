Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $33.58 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91.

