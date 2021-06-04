Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,300. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

