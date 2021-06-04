AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.30. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

