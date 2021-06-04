AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.36. AZZ has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AZZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.