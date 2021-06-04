Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 159,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Corning by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 54,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,989. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

