Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,424 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $56,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.94. 46,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

