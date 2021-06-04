Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,346 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $242,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $198.15. 25,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

