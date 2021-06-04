Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $94,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.68. 7,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

