Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.80

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.88), with a volume of 163250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.80 ($1.77).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. The firm has a market cap of £820.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

