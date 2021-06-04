Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Boosted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 560.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Balchem worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

