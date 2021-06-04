Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $763.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

